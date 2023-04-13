WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Congressman Matt Cartwright visited the offices of Visit Luzerne County Thursday afternoon.

This was the congressman’s first visit to the new offices of the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau since the bureau moved into the newly renovated Historic Train Station in Wilkes-Barre.

The congressman toured the offices and was given an update on current and future projects of Visit Luzerne County.

He met the office staff and county leadership and was quite excited about what the bureau has planned for the area.

“We’re in the business of getting as many tourism dollars into the area as we can because the more local dollars we have circulating in our economy, the more and better job prospects there are for our young people,” said Congressman Cartwright.

The congressman said he was quite impressed with how well organized and active they are in the community to contribute to the local economy.