Congressman Keller takes a trip to Williamsport High School

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Williamsport High School has a unique department created to help train students for the next step in education. U.S.Congressman Fred Keller and other local representatives took a tour of the facility to learn more about what the students are learning these days.

The Career and Technical Education (CTE) Department at Williamsport High School offers many opportunities for students in a variety of fields.

“Williamsport High School offers 14 different career and tech education offerings for our students. They’re all three-year programs that are designed to help prepare our kids to enter the workforce, go on to college or the military,” explained Matt Fisher, Career and Technical Education Director, Williamsport School District.

“There’s about a third of the students here at Williamsport High school that are in the CTE programs which are three years. Which to me was really great it’s not just a one-year program. They start in 9th grade deciding what they want to take. Then they have an opportunity to see how that works in real life,” said Congressman Fred Keller Pa-12th District.

The program goes beyond the classroom. Placing students in apprenticeships, college classes, and military training.

“Making sure that our young students have the opportunity for success. Our being here today helps us learn the policies that we can put in place to make sure that they can gain that success,” said Congressman Keller

A roundtable discussion to help grow education and jobs in the area was also part of the day’s events.

“We’re gonna be talking about the higher education reauthorization, apprenticeship programs, and college affordability and affordability for post-secondary programs. We’re seeing that happen right here with CTE.”

Congressman Keller says the best way for the community to help is to pay attention to what’s happening in your school district and stay involved in local education.