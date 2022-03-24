EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In December, Eyewitness news shed light on the Federal Unaccompanied Minor Program.

After we saw a rise in flights carrying immigrant children to their sponsors throughout the U.S. On Thursday, Congressman Fred Keller introduced a bill designed to close some gaps in the program.

Many of us in NEPA, were first introduced to the Unaccompanied Minors Program right after Christmas. When several federally-chartered flights transporting immigrant children landed at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport.

We learned that those children were being taken to sponsors usually a relative already in the U.S.

Now, a bill is being introduced to address a possible gray area of the process.

If these kids are coming in here and we can’t send them back to their country of origin or we aren’t willing to, let’s force the administration to make sure at least they’re not being trafficked, and make sure we know who they’re going with or going to be placed with, seems reasonable,” said U.S. Representative Fred Keller.

in 2008, Congress enacted the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA), dictating how the government cares for unaccompanied children. When immigration authorities encounter minors at the border, they are referred to the office of refugee resettlement or ‘O.R.R.’

This was the case for more than 122,000 children in 2021 alone, according to Health and Human Services.

They stay there until the child can be released to a suitable sponsor, usually a close relative already in the U.S.

Right now, potential sponsors must undergo background checks but are not required to be legal U.S. Citizens.

They might have been vetted, but we don’t have a lot of information if someone is here in the country illegally,” said Representative Keller.

Therein lies a potentially dangerous gray area, according to U.S. Representative Fred Keller of Pennsylvania.

“If you have kids coming into our country illegally, they might be being trafficked you don’t know what’s happening to them if you’re placing them with somebody that might be here illegally,” said Representative Keller.

Keller is proposing an amendment to the TVPRA. the ‘Safe Sponsor Act’ would require unaccompanied immigrant children to be placed only with U.S. Citizens or legal permanent residents. The bill would also set a 1500 bond as an incentive for sponsors to make sure the immigrant children under their care attend their required custodial court hearings. 2020 data from the department of justice shows 48% of these children never made it to immigration court.

Which could mean, as far as government is concerned, they’re unaccounted for.

“They have the responsibility that this unaccompanied minor shows up for a court hearing, and that’s not happening 48% of the time in 2020? So the thing you have to think of is, what else isn’t happening for the care that these children might need that are in our country?” asked Representative Keller.

Of course, this is a complex issue. Thursday evening Eyewitness News talked to the Migration Policy Institute.

They will help us break down the issue on later editions of Eyewitness News, in a follow-up next week.