DUREAY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two companies are joining forces, and a local lawmaker was there for a tour of the facility.

Congressman Matt Cartwright came to Luzerne County to help the Schott Glass Manufacturing Company announce a $2.7 million contract in partnership with Raytheon manufacturing to help make glass components for stinger missiles to aid in the ongoing war in Russia and Ukraine.

After a tour of the facility, Congressman Cartwright says he is shocked at how much he learns every time he stops by the company.

“It just blows your mind, every time you go through here, the amount of advanced technology that is being developed, invented, right here in Duryea,” said Congressman Cartwright.

Congressman Cartwright says he is extremely proud to have the Schott facility here in Pennsylvania and can’t wait to see what they do in the future.