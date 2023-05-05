EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A big congratulations to members of the Eyewitness News team.

They were in Harrisburg Friday for the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters Awards.

The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick and videographer L Bacerra won for their investigative piece on ‘Vision Home Builders’ and the confrontation controversy with the owner.

Paola Giangiacomo and her videographer Joey Dominick were awarded for her Parenting Playbook report focusing on anorexia.

Pa Live host Chris Bohinski won for his feature report that showed a week in his life.

Congratulations again to our Eyewitness News team..