PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some help is available locally for grandparents who’ve become principal caregivers for their grandchildren.

More than 100 people turned out Friday for the 15th annual ‘Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Conference.’

Several speakers and more than two dozen vendors filled a room at The Woodlands near Wilkes-Barre to shed light on services available for the 2.5 million grandparents nationwide who provide primary care for their grandchildren, including a growing number in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

