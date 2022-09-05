SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Emergency crews were called to property in Scranton after a garaged collapsed Monday afternoon.

Around 1:00 p.m., crews were called to the 600 block of Deacon Street where a garage behind a home had partially collapsed.

Scranton Fire Chief John Judge says the garage, which had an apartment space above it, has been condemned for about a year. No one was in the building at the time of the collapse and no injuries were reported, Judge said.

Eyewitness News at the scene and is working to gather more information.