Concert in the Kitchen: Swoyersville mayor cooks up meals for the community

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The mayor of Swoyersville is cooking up a free community spaghetti dinner on Sunday.

In a Facebook post, mayor Chris Concert says “This Sunday let me do the cooking…” He plans on distributing around 175 meals.

Concert says, “I know people who need a hand or just need a boost during these trying times.”

Concert has been cooking spaghetti and meatballs since 7 A.M. Sunday and has already cooked 100 pounds of spaghetti and 800 meatballs.

Some of the meals will be picked up, or they will be delivered if necessary.

