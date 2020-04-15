Concerns over drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Eyewitness News has confirmed that the Pennsylvania Department of Health and PEMA are placing a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

State officials announced Monday that a drive-thru testing site would be located somewhere in Northeastern Pennsylvania, but would not identify the location.

Now it is confirmed, the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be located in the parking lot of the Mohegan Sun Arena. It’s expected to begin operations this Sunday. But concerns have been expressed about the site because it’s very close to local businesses that are considered life-sustaining and remain open.

Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary of the PA Department of Health, made it official Wednesday that the COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will indeed be set up at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Dr. Rachel Levine announced, “We have determined this is the best place to hold this mass testing site.”

But State Senator John Yudichak has concerns about the location.

“This won’t be limited to Luzerne County anyone in Pennsylvania will be able to be tested at the site if they register. Will that bring more problems to our community? Will that cause more harm than good?” said Yudichak.

Yudichak told us, “I spoke with Department of Health officials last week, and again this week, to encourage them to consult with local health care professionals and with local leaders,” he said in a statement. “Although I fully support efforts to aggressively and responsibly test for the COVID-19 virus, the shortcomings in the vetting process of the Luzerne County site raises many concerns that need to be addressed.”

Yudichak goes on to say the strain on local resources and mass transit for some communities has not been addressed. “In addition to the lack of collaboration with local hospitals, it is also clear that neither the Mayor of Wilkes-Barre Township nor the Mayor of the City of Wilkes-Barre were consulted by Department of Health officials about the construction of a mass-testing site that would impact their respective communities,” he said.

The senator went on to say, “Considerable local resources and services may be necessary to support the new test site, but the Department has not shared the potential cost of those services with local communities.”

“What is alarming is local leaders in Wilkes-Barre Township and the city of Wilkes-Barre whose taxpayers will have to fund the local resources for this site had no input. Most importantly the site was not vetted and no input was received by local healthcare professionals,” Yudichak said.

State Health Department officials say no. Insisting that all of the necessary and required safety measures will be in place. So what do shoppers think about all of this? We sampled some opinions outside the nearby Walmart.

Patrick Wallace from Hanover Township commented, “ I think it would be a good idea if you kept your distance and they space people out a little bit. I think it might be a good thing, it gives you an idea how many people may or may not have it.”

Dawn Mayewski from Edwardsville was shopping with her daughter Savannah. She supports the decision to locate the testing site near the arena.

“I think it would be a good idea. I mean this is a scary situation,” Mayewski said.

Other shoppers insist that the more we know about COVID-19 in our community, the better.

Bobby Balls from from Wilkes-Barre responded by saying “I think it’s a good idea. Anybody that needs to be tested should be tested. It’s a great idea. It doesn’t matter how close it is to anything as long as we get tested to make sure we don’t have the disease. It’s a good idea.”

We reached out to several businesses in the area. They either had no comment or did not return the calls.