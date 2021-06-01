Concerns on the rising rates of discrimination in schools

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One civil rights group says the office tasked with dealing with discrimination and other attacks in schools is unable to do its job properly because of a lack of funding.

The leadership conference for civil and human rights says in recent year’s there’s been a concerning rise in reports of discrimination in schools.

The education department’s office for Civil Rights deals with those types of complaints, as well as ensures schools aren’t excluding students with disabilities and are properly investigating sexual assault and harassment.

The leadership conference says from 2008 to 2019 there was a 187% increase in the number of complaints the office for civil rights received.

“Children being told to go back from they came from or hearing the words “build a wall” being chanted around them. Asian American children in schools experiencing harassment, bullying, discrimination,” said Liz King, in the leadership conference on Civil and Human Rights.

If you’d like more information or data on your child’s school head to Civil Rights in My School if you need to report any type of discrimination at school.