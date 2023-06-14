LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The secrets of Luzerne County’s Papergate are finally out. The District Attorney’s investigation into the paper ballot shortage in the November election ruled Wednesday there is no evidence of criminal intent.

But many who live and vote in Luzerne County fear it’s not the end of the controversy.

In the November 8, 2022, general election, 16 voting polls ran out of ballot paper.

Eyewitness News Reporter Gianna Galli spoke with people in the Luzerne County community.

Some did not want to be on camera, but a few said their experience on the day of the election was everything but organized.

On November 8, 2022, voting polls across Pennsylvania were open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for people to vote in the general election, but a paper ballot shortage led to extended voting hours leaving many people concerned about their vote.

One Luzerne County voter told Eyewitness News he spent over two and a half hours at the Duryea Borough, one of 16 polls to run out of paper, and he wasn’t the only one.

Luzerne County resident Rex Babcock, who voted early in the morning at the Exeter Borough on November 8, says there’s no excuse for that kind of mistake on such a big day.

“They should’ve never of ran out of paper in the first place no matter what the conditions are and those that were in charge should be facing charges,” said Luzerne County resident Rex Babcock.

The investigation revealed that the shortage was not the result of a deliberate targeting of Republican or conservative areas.

Still, Babcock wants to see more changes.

“I think they ought to get off their butts and go out and find out why they are doing this to people in Luzerne County, why they keep running into problems with the elections, why can’t they find people that are confident and qualified to do it the right way and get them in place,” Babcock continued.