AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Flights in and out of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport have been grounded following computer failures at the Federal Aviation Administration.

According to the FAA, the program pilots use to access flight plans, Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMs), is experiencing outages. This has resulted in flights, nationwide, being grounded until operations are restored.

An advisory posted on the Air Traffic Control System Command Center says there is no estimated time of restoration. The FAA did say they are working to get the systems back up and running.

A spokesperson for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport did confirm to Eyewitness News that flights in and out of the airport have been halted.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will continue to update you on-air and online as information is made available.