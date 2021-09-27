Company says planned natural gas pipeline won’t go forward

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A company behind the proposed construction of a nearly 120-mile-long natural gas pipeline from northeastern Pennsylvania to central New Jersey says it won’t go forward with the project.

PennEast Pipeline Company said Monday that because it hasn’t gotten permits from New Jersey it has “ceased all further development” of the project.

The decision is the latest swing in a long-running effort to extract natural gas from the Marcellus Shale region of Pennsylvania.

It’s also a major win for environmental groups who opposed the project, arguing it would cut a scar across the landscape, threaten wildlife and contribute to the use of fossil fuels.