Companies changing to fit roles in fight against COVID-19

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) COVID-19 testing centers are popping up all across the country, even here in the commonwealth. But what if actual hospitals were constructed, to help test and treat more people?

Alex Melillo, founder of Platform International tells us, “I don’t think anyone could have imagined the scope and impact that this pandemic would have when we first saw it and once we realized the severity of that scope we decided that we would pivot our entire company to focus our efforts and equipment to relief temporary facilities.”

Platform International is an event production company and fabrication house. The creative agency specializes in massive trade shows and art fair production.

“So as we saw the need for temporary facilities rise, we realized that this is exactly what we do. Just the only difference is instead of event goers, buyers, patrons, etc. The spaces will now be filled with people who need help and helping those in need,” Melillo said.

Melillo tells Eyewitness News his company has all of the necessary equipment to build hospitals, to help with the coronavirus pandemic.

“So from structures and tenting, to modular wall panels, electrical and lighting equipment we basically have everything we need,” he added.

With hubs in New York, California and Florida, he says his company is ready to deploy anywhere in the U.S. with feet on the ground in 24 hours… Even willing to come out here to Pennsylvania.

“For one, to test people that need to be tested. Two, to isolate people that need to be isolated and for three, to be able to spread the demand and bring in more and more officials with more space allowed to try to get a wrap on this the best we can,” he concluded.

Alex Melillo also added he and his crew could have an entire 100,000 square foot facility built within 3-5 days.