GREENE TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many across the area saw the first snow that had to be shoveled or plowed on Monday, especially in elevations like the Poconos.

Heavy snow fell Monday morning, blanketing Route 390 in Greene Township, Pike County.

The sight had many staying home as plow trucks hit the roads. But it didn’t stop everyone from their everyday routine.

“I opened the garage door, it was about three inches of snow, but again click the four-wheel drive, and up I go and I’m out. I don’t sit still for no one,” said Anthony Milidantri, of Lake Ariel.

Lori’s Diner in Hamlin, Wayne County was still packed with customers many who are accustomed to the snow, planning around it.

“I was very surprised to see, after some rain yesterday, five inches of snow on the driveway. So I know I had to get up a little bit earlier this morning to do my driveway and the cars,” stated Stephen Pokowicz, of Moscow.

PennDOT put a temporary speed restriction on Interstates 380 and 81 as plows worked to make them passable.

“I saw a mess on the roads, I’ll tell you that. Some of the branches, downed trees. Some parts of the roads were clear, some weren’t,” Milidantri added.

The sun helped out the crews as roads were made visible as the snow made its way through Mount Pocono in Monroe County.

But remnants from the storm left slippery conditions.

“There’s all this slush on the side of the road and everything, it’s pretty bad I’m not going to lie to you. I’m not going to lie, it’s all puddles, all slush so it’s pretty dangerous right now,” said Tyrone Johnson of Mount Pocono.

Safety is a top priority to many when conditions are slick on the road PennDOT reminds drivers to allow plenty of space around plows and to take your time getting to your destination.

“If you live up here and you drive, you have to slow, you gotta take it slow. If you’re going to speed, you’re foolish, you’re gonna be in trouble, you’re really gonna be in trouble,” Milidantri continued.

PennDOT’s speed restrictions on interstates 80, 84, 81, and 380 have all been lifted.