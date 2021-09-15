Community voices concerns over debris removal from Solomon Creek

Dirt and debris from the removal project is being left on community streets

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Questions and concerns are being raised by residents and community officials in the Hanover Township and Nanticoke area regarding dirt being dropped on streets in the communities.







The dirt is coming from an emergency flood control project at Solomon Creek in Hanover Township run by PennDOT.

A big concern many have, could this soil possibly be contaminated? We reached out to PennDOT with the concerns, they released this statement:

PennDOT does not have any contamination concerns. The tinted color water is naturally occurring in the stream. We have crews heading out to the clean the roadway surfaces today. We are in the final phases of our clean up resulting from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. As you know Luzerne county had the most issues in our district encompassing Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wyoming and Wayne counties. Also regarding the colored water: This occurs naturally in streams or seeps fed by groundwater. It is not harmful to humans or aquatic organisms. Iron in soil comes in contact with iron-oxidizing bacteria and produces this rusty looking slime. Jessica Ruddy, Communications Relations Coordinator, PennDOT

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick goes in search of answers tonight on Eyewitness News.