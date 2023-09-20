EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The community will come together to say their final goodbyes to Jersey Shore Football Player Max Engle.

A community memorial and visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at Bald Birds Brewing Company in Jersey Shore.

Engle collapsed on the football field on September 8 with just a few seconds left in the game. He died a week later.

On Monday, the Jersey Shore Football Team played a game in his honor against Shikellamy, where the Bulldogs won 61 to 12.