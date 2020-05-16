Community swimming pools making the call on whether to open for the season

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Those looking to take a dip in the pool this summer may be out of luck in some areas in Northcentral Pennsylvania. One borough has decided to cancel swimming season this summer.

This is regardless of eventually moving into Governor Wolf’s ‘green phase’ of reopening.

Normally, the Milton Community Pool would be opening back up next weekend for the summer. But this year, thanks to the coronavirus, the pool will see no action.

“There was a really large amount of stuff that it wasn’t just a matter of COVID and we want to close. There were a lot of extenuating circumstances this season that were then extenuated because of COVID,” said Mark Shearer, President of the Milton Borough Council.

Milton borough leaders made the executive decision to keep the pool closed this year in order to work on repairs. One of the issues that needs to be addressed is right here at the pump house at the Milton Community Pool… but that’s only one of the reasons they decided to shut it down for the summer.

“We were concerned with the summer help, which is kids that are off school, and we weren’t sure with the way things are going. What if the kids get called back to school in the summer and then they’re like… ‘Well we got to go to school for the summer, we can’t work now,’ or something. And there were just tons of issues. This was not a decision that was taken lightly,” said Shearer.

Just thirty minutes down the road in Lycoming County, Loyalsock Township supervisors are hopeful they’ll still have an open pool season in the upcoming months.

“We’re prepared for it so our crew has done a phenomenal job getting the swimming pool ready. The anticipation in Loyalsock Township is that we will have everything ready to go as soon as the governor pulls the trigger and says we are allowed to open. Our swimming pool will open, our summer programs will be open and we’re prepared for it 100%,” said Marc Sortman, a township supervisor of Loyalsock Township.

Township supervisors Marc Sortman and Paul Nyman tell me there will be new safety guidelines for when they open back up.

“How we deal with it, we’ll do the best we can. Hopefully even as I was saying the adults do a morning swim. There’s a lot of people that come out here in the morning and swim laps just for exercise. They’re 6 feet apart if that’s a big issue but they should still be allowed to come out and use the swimming pool,” said Paul Nyman.

“I hate the term social distancing but that’s the term out there. Typically, the swimming pool no one comes and wants to sit right next to another person anyhow so it’s usually only families together so we would anticipate we’re going to say you’re going to have so much space between each family group,” said Marc Sortman.