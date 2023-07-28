BLAKELY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — He’s known across the commonwealth as one of the top high school football coaches in Pennsylvania’s history and made an impact in the lives of thousands of students.

A large crowd is paying tribute Friday night to long-time Dunmore High School Football Coach Jack Henzes who passed away Monday.

The parking lot at Sacred Heart Church and the streets surrounding it have been full since 3:00 p.m. when the viewing began.

The inside of the church is filled from the entrance behind me all the way down the parish hall on the other end.

Henzes passed away Monday evening, he was 87 years old. He not only coached the Dunmore Bucks, but he left a mark on the Dunmore community as a whole.

Henzes is remembered for the incredible relationships he made and the influence he had on students and athletes.

He coached the Bucks for 52 years, something that the community will never forget.

The viewing at Sacred Hearts will be held until 8:00 p.m.

We will have more on the legacy Henzes left and those who came to pay their respects in later editions of 28/22 News.