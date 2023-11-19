HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tragedy strikes in Luzerne County as an investigation is underway after a double fatal fire near Hazleton, which sparked late Saturday night and kept crews busy into the early morning hours.

Multiple fire crews were called to a home in the 800 block of Arthur Street near 17th Street in Hazle Township.

The devastating fire is causing sadness in the neighborhood.

The fire was called in Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. In photos taken by Hazleton Fire Department, the flames were huge.

The sound of sirens and emergency vehicles woke up neighbors in what one of them describes as a tight-knit community. One neighbor says he was close with the victims of the fire.

“It’s sad, it’s real sad. Like I said, I was their dog sitter when they had to go to the hospital or go to a doctor’s visit or hospital. I was always there for them, you know,” said Guy Hudock, a neighbor.

The coroner’s office confirms the fire claimed the lives of two adults who were not able to make it out in time. Another neighbor who did not want to appear on camera was in tears, describing the tragedy as, quote, “very sad” adding the fire was hard to witness.

Hudock is now coming to grips with the loss of two people with whom he formed a close bond.

“I knew if there was a problem and they were going somewhere they’d call me first you know. Not that they don’t call their kids, but they’d call me first,” Hudock stated.

Autopsies are scheduled for tomorrow and state police are still investigating.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will provide information as it becomes available.