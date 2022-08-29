BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details are emerging in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Hazleton Area High School student.

Kassadey Matulevich was shot to death inside her Butler Township home early Saturday morning. State police charged 17-year-old Alan Meyers with criminal homicide in her death.

This is the arrest affidavit it sheds light on what state troopers say happened before and after the homicide of Kassadey Matulevich it details how Meyers allegedly tried to avoid being arrested.

“She was so special and I love her, and we love her. We will forever remember her,” expressed Tiffany Yarish, the victim’s cheer coach.

Family and friends of 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich came together Sunday night for a candlelight vigil to remember her and celebrate her life.

State police say she was shot and killed by 17-year-old Alan Meyers inside her home on Sand Hollow Drive in Butler Township. He is now charged with criminal homicide in her death.

According to an arrest affidavit, Meyers went to the Matuelvich home at around 3:00 am Saturday at around 5 am Matulevich ‘s mother heard a “pop” when she went into her daughter’s bedroom.

Her daughter had a gunshot wound to the head, and Meyers fled the scene, according to the court papers.

According to that same affidavit, a 16-year-old juvenile was also in the Matulevich home at the time of the shooting.

She told state troopers she too heard a “pop” and heard Matulevich’s mother scream the juvenile says that Kassadey Matulevich brought Meyers into the home between 3:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. Matulevich was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hazleton after 6:00 a.m.

The criminal complaint also details how Meyers allegedly went to the home of a female juvenile shortly after the shooting and allegedly told her that Matulevich ended up on the ground “bleeding” and that he did not know what happened or whether she was still alive.

The criminal complaint also details how Meyers parked his car a black BMW in their garage and then went for a ride with that female juvenile and an adult from that same home and at some point, they dropped him off at the Dorrance rest area on Interstate 81 north state troopers later stopped the vehicle.

During that stop, Meyers called the female juvenile. A state trooper talked with Meyers, who told him he could be found at the rest area sitting on a picnic table he was taken into custody.

Matuelvich was a cheerleader and about to start her senior year at Hazleton Area High School the superintendent of schools issued this statement:

The Hazelton Area School District is devastated by the loss of one of our students. I can not adequately express in words the giant hole that is left by losing a student. Grief counselors have been available for students and staff.” Hazleton Area High School Superintendent

The affidavit also says that Meyers and Matuelvich may have been arguing over Meyer’s relationship with another juvenile female.

Court documents alleged that Meyers also got a haircut Saturday morning in an attempt to disguise his identity.

Eyewitness News has also confirmed that Meyers is also under investigation in connection with another alleged incident involving another female juvenile on the day of the murder state police will only say the incident is under investigation.