WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The sudden and unexpected cancellation of the visit of President Biden to Wilkes-Barre stunned and concerned people who had hoped to see the president.

It also put the brakes on two days of preparation for a presidential visit to Wilkes University.

President Biden was scheduled to speak here at the Arnaud Marts center at about 3:15 this afternoon university officials say it’s been a whirlwind 48 hours that came to a sudden halt.





“First thing of course we are worried about the health of the president. The fact that he’s had mild symptoms and hopefully he gets over this quickly is most important,” stated Dr. Greg Cant, President of Wilkes University

Dr. Cant says the past two days have been nonstop activity getting the Venue Marts Center ready for the presidential visit. Then suddenly it was tear-down time, workers removing things like safety barriers from the front of the school and taking down the stage and seating areas inside the center.

“So this all began when we were approached Tuesday of this week. Over that period of time, we had everyone think about choosing a place. We had Wednesday to have people here, material that was put in, everything with the media from around the country and the world. Everything that needs to happen for a presidential visit came together so quickly,” explained Cant.

President Biden was expected to talk about his “Safer America Plan”, the plan focuses on providing funding for communities across the nation to help them fight crime including hiring 100,00 additional police officers.

“It shows a lot about what we are as a community. Politics gets in the way of a lot of things. Here we have a sitting president coming to talk about a bipartisan issue and the community came together..It’s a pretty exciting story,” Cant said.

The gymnasium of the Marts Center at Wilkes University was ready to play host to President Joe Biden when word broke from the White House at 10 a.m. Thursday that his visit had to be canceled after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Marianne Slaby and her 9-year-old son Joshua traveled to Wilkes-Barre from Carbon County hoping to meet the president and show him a special project.

“Well, it’s kind of upsetting the fact for his health and that’s a shame. We live close enough that it was nice to come and see him hoping to have him sign josh’s map of all 67 counties that he’s been to,” Marianna Slaby said.

Avery Hamill traveled from Philadelphia to hear the president’s speech. He was hoping to talk with the president about school safety concerns.

“It’s devastating. I’ve had COVID I know it was devastating to my family. Hope for a speedy recovery and he has the medical care that he needs,” stated Avery Hamill.

Thomas Dessoye from Pittston also wanted to hear more about the president’s ‘Safer American Plan’.

“It’s unfortunate that Mr. Bident tested positive for COVID-19 but you know I truly wish him all the best in terms of everything going forward in future endeavors. Hope it can get rescheduled relatively soon as well,” said Dessoye.

Officials here at Wilkes University tell Eyewitness News they are hopeful that the president can reschedule a visit to the campus.