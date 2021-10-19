Community reacts to identity theft stemming from vehicle break-ins at Trolley Trail parking lot

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police continue to ask for help identifying the suspects involved in several incidents of vehicles break-ins, followed by identity theft.





Waverly Township Police say the break-ins happened in a Trolley Trail parking lot off Ackerly Road in the Glenburn area. Purses were stolen that were visible on the front seat of their vehicles.

Countryside Conservancy says the incident happened more than a week ago, but as of Tuesday, police say they haven’t received any leads on the suspects.

Police obtained security footage of the alleged suspects using the victim’s information at a local bank. They believe two women are connected to identity theft.

