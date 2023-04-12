WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say one person was shot Wednesday night in the City of Wilkes-Barre. It happened near the Market Street Bridge around 7:00 p.m.

Police have not released many details but they tell Eyewitness News the suspect is at large.

“I don’t know, it’s kinda scary,” said Kingston resident Drew Harris.

Police swarmed the River Common near the Market Street Bridge in Wilkes-Barre.

“Well I’m walking down here, I’m going to have a good time with my friends at Kirby Park and I’m walking down here and I noticed a lot of flashing lights, I’m just like, ‘oh my gosh.’ So, I walked down here, I see all the cars backed up and I’m like ‘this is a busy road, something’s not right.’ And I came over here and I heard it’s a shooting so I’m like ‘oh my gosh, wow,'” said Nyree Frazier of Wilkes-Barre.

Police describe the victim’s injuries as non-life-threatening and they were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

South River Street was shut down as detectives collected evidence.

“People have been stuck in for what, three years? People are sick, you got all kinds of things. Jobs are crazy, you know?” said Harris.

Jordan Williams is a first-year student at King’s College.

Students at King’s and Wilkes University got text alerts about the incident.

“I was thinking about my friends over here at Wilkes and at King’s and anywhere. I even have friends over at Wyoming Valley West that are in the area. And I’m like ‘man, if they get shot I don’t know what I’m gonna do,'” said Williams.

Police have not yet released a description of the suspect. Stay with us for the latest on this developing story.