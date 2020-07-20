Community reacts to a coronavirus case in county court







WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Luzerne County judge and a deputy sheriff have tested positive for COVID-19. Another Judge has self-quarantined because he had close contact with the judge who tested positive.

County leaders say they are closely monitoring the situation and are working with the state health department with contact tracing.

County Manager Dave Pedri has not ruled out the possibility of closing the main courthouse to the public depending on information that comes in over the next several days.

