Coronavirus Response

Plan for Reopening Pennsylvania

Coronavirus By The Numbers

PA Department of Health Latest

COVID-19 County Response

Community reacts to a coronavirus case in county court

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Luzerne County judge and a deputy sheriff have tested positive for COVID-19. Another Judge has self-quarantined because he had close contact with the judge who tested positive.

County leaders say they are closely monitoring the situation and are working with the state health department with contact tracing.

County Manager Dave Pedri has not ruled out the possibility of closing the main courthouse to the public depending on information that comes in over the next several days.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos