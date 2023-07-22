NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators looking for answers into gunfire that ended with a teenager shot in Luzerne County.

It happened Friday night in Nanticoke and leaves a neighborhood on edge.

This afternoon 28/22 News spoke with people who live near the shooting scene.

They cannot believe such a thing happened in their neighborhood.

Police responded Friday night to West Green and Maple Streets for a drive-by shooting. A teenage boy was hit and rushed to a trauma center.

After a drive-by shooting right in this intersection in Nanticoke residents are concerned about safety in their neighborhood.

“The area is getting a little bit bad now. last year our building here was shot at. There’s not a heck of a lot of crime but like my buddy says it’s a shame. A young kid like that getting shot it really is. I hope he gets better,” said Terry Panetta from Nanticoke.

“It shouldn’t, it just shouldn’t happen. I’m just upset about it and I just wish they catch those people and throw them in prison for the rest of their lives,” added Barry Grencavage from Nanticoke.

One man who recently moved to Nanticoke from New York City to care for his sick brother says he did not expect something like this to happen here.

“To have it here in a small town like this, I’ve only been here for a few weeks but to see how the people are with each other they’re very kind they help each other, and it bothered them a lot to have something like this so close to their home,” explained Michael Tirado from New York City.

A scene of violence that many may not soon forget.

“We heard several repetitious shots that we knew weren’t fireworks and so everyone just immediately got up and one girl came in and said oh my gosh hurry up call 911 and then I came outside and a young boy was over here laying,” says Ryan Dale from Nanticoke.

We can confirm that the victim is 14 years old and was shot twice once in the back of the head and in the ankle.

Nanticoke City Police Chief Mike Roke says they have a lead as to who might be responsible for the shooting at this time the condition of the teen is believed to be stabilized.

Investigators also have not revealed a motive for the shooting or if they have identified a suspect.