Community rallies to help Sugar Notch fire victims

SUGAR NOTCH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A mighty effort is underway in a small town within the area to help several families rebuild their lives after losing everything in a fire.

Sugar Notch is a close-knit community in Luzerne County. Once word of Friday’s fire got out, residents opened their hearts and began collecting items to donate to their neighbors in need.

Bags and boxes packed with donated clothing, toys, household items, and toiletries now fill Derff’s Pizza.

The business is just down the road from the scene of a devastating fire.

“Well it’s a terrible tragedy, you know, in the winter especially, the whole town feels for them,” said Sugar Notch resident, Effie Patts.

Flames erupted from the apartment building Friday morning in the 700 block of Main Street in Sugar Notch.

More than half of a dozen residents, including several children, lost everything they own.

That’s when Derff’s Pizza stepped in. Kim Davis coordinated with community members on social media to collect much-needed items for the fire victims.

“And then it just all started. And I was like, well here we could (use) Derff’s Pizza as a place and everybody has just been so nice, every single customer, our Sugar Notchers, our adjoining families in Ashley, Warrior Run,” said Kim Davis, Derff’s Pizza.

Just hours later, bags of donations began pouring into the pizza shop.

“We opened our doors at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, and they were here before we even opened our sign,” said Davis.

Sonya Nardone donated a second straight day to help her neighbors in need.

“Sugar Notch is like a little community, as a family. So whenever anything happens people do seem to rally around and help out so it’s very important because they lost everything,” said Sonya Nardone, Sugar Notch resident.

The spirit of giving is spreading. People from across the region are taking part.

“I went through some of my clothes, and my parents went through some of their stuff, and I figured I would just donate and drop them off,” explained Samantha Holcomb, West Wyoming.

Kindness and generosity go a long way.

“I know everyone says it, but a small town always comes together and we do this on a daily basis. It doesn’t have to be a tragedy. We just all do it all the time for everybody here,” Davis said.

Davis says they’re especially in need of clothing for teenage boys. Donations will continue to be accepted at Derff’s Pizza, 713 Main St, Sugar Notch, PA 18706, for at least another week.