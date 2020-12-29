Community rallies behind Wright Township police chief

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A community effort is underway in the Mountain Top area of Luzerne County to support Wright Twp. Police Chief Royce Engler.

Engler says he was told by the township supervisor last week that he was being demoted with no explanation.

Now, an effort is underway in the Mountain Top area to support Chief Engler. He’s been police chief for 8 years and a member of the force for 42 years. The effort includes a petition drive.





“I’m surprised! I don’t know why,” Engler told us.

Engler tells Eyewitness News that a township supervisor told him last week that his contract was not being renewed.

“I was not given any reason why my contract was not renewed,” Engler explained.

He says he’s still trying to get answers from township supervisors who are supposed to meet on Wednesday afternoon.

“It makes me sad. It’s 42 years. I stayed here for my life. I love doing what I do,” he added.

And apparently many others in this community like the job he’s doing. A petition drive had been started in the Mountain Top area in support of Chief Engler.

“I think it is the most absurd thing in the world. I can’t imagine that you can find a better officer then Royce. We worked professionally together and know each other as youngsters growing up,” said Diane Hopesberger, of Wright Township.

Word of Engler’s apparent demotion has motivated many in this community to rally around the chief and come to Wednesday’s supervisors meeting.

“So we are going to rally behind him. The Mountain Top community in where he worked or helped you at one time, would like to come out social distancing in our cars, masks on and like to show our support for the chief,” Hopesberger added.

“I just think it’s awful that they did this behind his back with no input at all. He’s the best chief around,” said Sally Karmiolowski, another resident of Wright Township.

“I just want to say thank you to the community. They’ve been so supportive it’s unreal. I very, very much appreciate it,” Engler said.

Supporters of Chief Engler say they will come to the Wright Township Municipal Building at 4:45 pm Wednesday as a show of support for the chief. The supervisors have scheduled a Zoom meeting for 5 p.m. Eyewitness News reached out to the supervisors for comment, and thus far have not had a response.

Andy Mehalshick, Eyewitness News.