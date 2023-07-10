HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A well-known area business owner is caught up in what he and his supporters say is an immigration nightmare.

Ricardo Santos (pictured below with his family) from the Hazleton area says he cannot leave his home country of Mexico because of what he calls a bureaucratic red tape issue.

Santos owns several Mexican food trucks and a restaurant in Northeastern Pennsylvania and has been in the United States for more than 30 years.

He says he’s been applying for U.S. residency. But why did Santos return to Mexico in the first place? And community efforts are underway to help him re-enter the United States.

Lead I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick has the full story tonight in later editions of Eyewitness News.