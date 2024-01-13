EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— A GoFundMe set up for wounded Scranton Detective Kyle Gilmartin has reached over $100,000 in donations in just 20 hours.

This comes after Detective Gilmartin was shot early Thursday, January 11 while investigating several reports of shots fired in Scranton. He was quickly transported to Geisinger CMC and placed in critical condition.

Gilmartin is a nine-year veteran of the Scranton police force assigned to their major crimes unit and the auto theft task force. In the past, Detective Gilmartin served with the Old Forge, Wilkes-Barre Township, Ashley, and Pittston Township police departments.

The community has come together in a big way with nearly a dozen small businesses and over 1,000 individuals helping raise money for the family of Detective Gilmartin. As of 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning, the GoFundMe has raised over $103,000.

The GoFundMe has been set up by the Fraternal Order of Police EB Jermyn Lodge 2 to help Detective Gilmartin’s family. The Scranton Police Department posted the GoFundMe on their Facebook page and verified the funds would go to the family.

If you would like to learn more about this fundraiser, head to the GoFundMe page set up by the Fraternal Order of Police EB Jermyn Lodge 2.

The Scranton Police say anyone who would like to help the family without using GoFundMe can mail a check payable to, “Scranton FOP Wellness Fund.” The mailing address would be EB Jermyn FOP Lodge 2 401 Railroad Ave, Scranton, PA 18505.