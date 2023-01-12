DANVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A 49-year-old hospital employee was shot and killed in Montour County last month, and now the community is stepping up to help her family in any way they can.

More than $16,000 was raised for the children of Vikki Wetzel who was tragically killed after leaving her shift at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

The Montour County coroner says Wetzel was shot multiple times in the employee parking lot of the medical center killing her just after 5:00 p.m. on December 30th.

Later that night police responded to the scene of a crash in Columbia County where 48-year-old David Morgan was found dead ejected from his vehicle.

The coroner’s report stated Morgan who was later named the suspect in the Geisinger shooting died by shooting himself prior to the crash.

The family of Vikki’s who didn’t want to go on camera but wanted to share a message about the legacy she left

“Vikki meant a great deal to many. She was a single mother of 3, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend… At the time of her death, Vikki was the sole provider for two teenagers. Our family is overwhelmed and so very grateful for the outpouring of support we’ve received thus far.” Family of Vikki Wetzel

If you’re interested in donating to Vikki’s children, you can do so on their GoFundMe page.