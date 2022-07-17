COGAN STATION, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A church community is coming together to help a family displaced by a fire, that ravaged their home Friday night, get back on their feet.

Crews arrived as the fire engulfed the home on Pleasant Hill Road in Lycoming County, just before 6:00, Friday night.

Although everyone made it out of the fire safely and there were no injuries, the house was considered a total loss.

The home was the former Fairlawn Community Church Parsonage, where the pastor and his wife of the Fairlawn Community Church lived.

One neighbor tells Eyewitness News that the couple also made it out without injury, but is currently staying with family. Fairlawn Church is holding a fundraiser to gather supplies and donations for the family.

For a full list of donations and what the family needs visit the fundraiser’s website.

Also, if you wish to help, a gofundme account has been created to help the family displaced by the fire.