ASHLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several parades and ceremonies are taking place on Monday to pay tribute to those who died for our country.

Since 1882, the borough of Ashley has been honoring those that paid the ultimate price in service to our country.

“It’s an honor to be keeping this tradition going,” said Paul Miller, Senior Vice Commander of American Legion Post 673.

Dozens lined the streets Monday morning for the borough’s 140th Memorial Day Parade. Few communities have been doing it as long as Ashley.

“Makes us one of the oldest Memorial Day parades in the country,” said Miller.

Veterans with American Legion Post 673 led the parade down Main Street and through the borough past the crowds.

“We come up every year for the Memorial Day parade, I like the local bands, but I like the Shriners,” said Ashley resident, Mary Geiser.

Local first responders, area boy scout troops, and even Emerald Isle Step Dancers walked the parade route. Nathan Barrett, superintendent of Hanover Area School District was this year’s guest of honor.

One of the biggest spectacles during the parade, a flyover.

“It’s a great honor and a great representation for this parade,” said Miller.

“A lot of people to be honored today, a lot of heroes,” said Lorraine Ammerata, who lives in Ashley.

A way for families to remember the deceased. Many parade-goers took the time to reflect on the meaning behind Memorial Day like Nancy Bush cheering on her granddaughter, Flora, a Hanover Area High School cheerleader.

“Bless all the families that lost their children or their moms or dads in the war,” said Hanover resident, Nancy Bush.

A ceremony was held at Maple Hill Cemetery to honor the fallen after the parade.