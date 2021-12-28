Community, officials look for answers about chartered flights to AVP

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Congressional representatives from northeastern Pennsylvania are looking into a series of chartered planes that arrived at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International airport over the past few weeks.

Airport officials and the operator of the company that handles charter flights at the airport confirm the planes carried minors as well as adult chaperones and interpreters. Those same officials say the flights originated from Texas.

Jim Gallagher, CEO of Aviation Technologies Inc., tells Eyewitness News the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (AVP) is a certified vendor for military and government flights.

According to Gallagher, government flights to AVP are common, including military, state officials, prisoner movements and ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement). He added, other than children being on board, it was a typical flight that they would handle for the government. Gallagher says on December 11, one particular flight was a weather diversion from New York which is “very standard” for their operations.

On December 17, a second flight designated as an ICE charter flight was diverted from Allentown to AVP and on December 25, two World Atlantic Flights, WAL 692 and 694, landed at AVP at 6:47pm and 8:50pm. Gallagher says both flights were designated as ICE.

Eyewitness News reached out to ICE regarding the December 25 flights and spokesperson Mary Houtmann said, “it appears those two flights are not ICE.”

Houtmann suggested Eyewitness News reach out to the Department of Health and Human Services, specifically the Office of Refugee Resettlement. We are awaiting their response.

Airport officials have said the flights were chartered by the U.S. government. What’s not clear is the nature of the flights and who the passengers were. Buses were at the airport and carried the passengers away to an undisclosed location.

Eyewitness News has been working to confirm what government agency organized the flights and who was on board.

Lead I-Team Investigator Andy Mehalshick has been working on the story for days to unravel the facts and will have a complete report tonight at 6:00 p.m.