SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A car crash leaves a Lackawanna County community devastated.

A teenager was killed just hours after hundreds of high school seniors accepted their diplomas.

Kadan Rabender was killed in the crash that happened just before six Sunday morning.

Those who knew him have started a makeshift memorial at the crash site as they mourn the loss of their friend.

As recent graduates of North Pocono High School celebrate their accomplishments, they also grieve the loss of one of their own.

“I mean I can’t imagine this happening to any of my friends. especially Kadan,” says Thomas Esgro from Covington.

17-year-old Kadan Rabender died early Saturday morning in a car crash along Route 307 in Spring Brook Township.

Although Kadan was a junior, he had many friends who graduated the night before. The newest North Pocono alumni were shocked the hear the news.

“I got a call this morning from my buddies who like work with the fire company and stuff like that, that he died and we were just with him like four hours before this crash even happened. So it was just a terrible thing to wake up to,” explained Jason Tavella from Thornhurst.

“It’s really heartbreaking, I feel bad. I like can’t imagine the families. I saw their family this morning, and they were just breaking down,” said Esgro.

The SUV Kadan was a passenger in went off the roadway and crashed down a steep embankment and burst into flames.

He was thrown from the car and died at the scene. Those who knew him remember him fondly.

“Kadan kind of was like an influence on everyone, he was just so kind and positive all the time. He always had something nice to say,” added Tavella

After just receiving their diplomas, one of the hardest realizations is that there will be an open spot at graduation next year that won’t be filled.

“I feel like that’s gonna be really upsetting having to go through that again, for the whole school and the district and everyone he’s friends and family with,” continued Tavella.

Pennsylvania State Police have not yet released the name or condition of the driver.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.