Community mourns five lives lost in Polk Township tragic fire

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 1,100 people have donated to a fundraiser in memory of the victims of a devastating fire. A teacher and her four young grandchildren died in that fire Thursday night in the Poconos.

It’s a somber scene along Brook Road. A makeshift memorial of flowers rests outside the home where 53-year-old Rosemarie La Barre lived. It’s also where she and her four young grandchildren died in a devastating fire.

The Monroe County Coroner confirms La Barre was watching the children Thursday night while her daughter and son-in-law were out of the home.

A State Police Fire Marshal unit says a preliminary investigation indicates the fire was accidental and no evidence of foul play was found.

La Barre was a teacher here at East Hills Middle School in Bethlehem. We caught up with one of her former students about the impact she made on his education.

“She was an amazing teacher, she was really nice. It is very sad that she had passed away along with her four grandchildren and I know here we are all still sad,” said Oscar Cunningham, sophomore, at Freedom High School.

Cunningham was in La Barre’s 7th-grade family and consumer science class three years ago. He says he remembers how caring she was toward her students.

“I remember I messed up on a project in sewing and she kind of took me aside and she was like, ‘alright oscar, this is what you did wrong and she explained to me like how I did it wrong and she fixed my mistakes so it was really nice,” explained Cunningham.

The Bethlehem Area School District released a statement saying it will have extra people at East Hills for counseling of its students and staff.

State Police say they also offer extra help to Troopers who respond to tragedies like this one.

“The Pennsylvania State Police does have a member’s assistance program to be able to provide troopers who respond to scenes like this with some sort of assistance in case they need to talk through this. You know, we’re proud of that because unfortunately, we see some horrific things,” stated Trooper Anthony Petroski, PA State Police Troop N.

House of Rock Family Church, where Markie Ribera, whose children and mother died, is a Youth Pastor. The Church said the following statement regarding the tragedy:

House on the Rock Family Church is grieving along with the Ribera Family and our Church family. We appreciate the love and support of our community and ask that you continue to pray for peace and comfort. We ask that during this very difficult time all press respect the Ribera Family’s privacy by holding off all contact including calls, emails, and attempts to gain access to the church property or services. We will pass on your contact information to the family and they will contact you when they are ready to make a statement.” House of Rock Family Church

Including what happened here that is so heartbreaking. A GoFundMe page was set up for the family of the victim. It has already raised more than $91,000.