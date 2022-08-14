NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Earlier today, victims from the fundraiser and last week’s deadly fire in Nescopeck were remembered. Also today, two of the fire victims were laid to rest following a funeral.

It was an emotional day for many here in the Nescopeck area. Two of the victims from the fire, siblings dale and star baker, had a joint funeral at heller’s funeral home.

Community members say they’re still trying to process this nightmare.

Dozens of first responders and countless members of the community came to heller’s funeral home to honor Dale and Star Baker, two of the ten victims in the deadly house fire in Nescopeck on August 5th.

Dale Baker was a member of Reliant Fire Company in Berwick and made an official firefighter last week following his death.





The day before the funeral, a fundraiser for the families was hosted by Intoxicology Department bar in Berwick, that’s when tragedy struck again.

State police say the suspect, 24-year-old Adrian Sura Reyes, drove a vehicle through the crowd, killing one person and injuring 17 others.

“It’s really sad, the condition of people today. There’s so many psychological issues and spiritual issues and difficulties that people are having,” said Pastor Brad Iverson from the Berwick Bible Church.

“It’s just terrible. I mean it’s just—this world anymore,” said Jerry Nash from South Centre Township.

A prayer vigil was held Sunday morning for everyone involved in these incidents.

A person who attended the processions told Eyewitness News he’s still in disbelief about the horror that’s hit their communities.

“It’s terrible, especially in these two communities. We’re so, we get along so good together and something like this happening. I just can’t believe it happens… But it does,” said George Augustine, from Nescopeck Borough.

As you can imagine it was a difficult day for those in attendance, with many still feeling the hock of the crowd incident on Saturday. People told Eyewitness news they want justice for the victims so they can put all this behind them.