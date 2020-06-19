Community mourns after local deputy fire chief shot

EXETER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The community of a deputy fire chief is left mourning after a shooting left Bob Kile dead in a neighborhood driveway on Friday.

Kile’s neighbors say he was a pinnacle in the community, both on and off the clock.

“There’s a lot of hurt people here,” neighbor Kevin Barry told Eyewitness News.

A black bunting now hangs at the Mount Zion Fire department in honor of Deputy Fire Chief Bob Kile.

“He was the kind of guy that would knock on your door to help you even when you don’t ask him to,” Barry said.

Kevin Barry was Kile’s neighbor for more than 20 years. He says he was well-liked and very involved in the community.

Another neighbor says she was shocked to hear the news.

“He was such a big person in the fire company. He did a lot for the community. He was always there when anyone needed a fundraiser or help,” she said.

Kile’s helmet and gear are now on display at the Mount Zion Fire Department in his honor.

The shooting is still an ongoing investigation.