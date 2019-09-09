Community Members Weigh in on Walmart Gun Decision

A community in another part of Luzerne County is weighing in on Walmart’s latest effort to help curb gun violence.

The Hazleton area has seen several shootings in recent weeks.

More than a week ago shots were fired at a home on south pine street.

And just last night, police were called to East Diamond Avenue and Thompson street for a report of shots fired.

Walmart recently announced plans to discontinue sales of military-style rifle ammunition and handgun ammunition.

Hazleton residents had mixed reaction to the retail giant’s decision

“Just how Walmart is making the effort, a lot of these other places that have these guns and ammunition should do the same,” said Jaydee Tavarez, Hazleton.

“I think it’s the wrong decision and they’re going to find a way to get the stuff either way or the guns and ammo aren’t the problems it’s the people that’s the problem,” added Justin Miller, Hazleton.

Walmart is also asking customers not to openly carry at its stores unless they are law enforcement officers.