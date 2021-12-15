Community meet and greet with the Scranton Police Department

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mutual trust and strong relationships, that’s the key to public safety when it comes to police officers and the communities they serve.

Several officers from the Scranton Police Department mingled in the food court at The Marketplace at Steamtown, giving members of the community the opportunity to stop by and get to know the officers. Even one of the K-9s.

“I think it’s really cool because they are so trained and calm. It’s so different petting a regular dog that you will see on the street,” said visitor, McKenna Carden.

McKenna also stopped to pet the K9, Attyro, and ask questions about the dog’s training.

“Like how long training takes, what they do, what he was being trained for, and just a lot about that. It was cool,” Carden said.

“Having the K9 officer here today is a big plus, they see the dog and they want to come over and see what is going on. Then we start to introduce them to the K9 officer and then the other officers that we have here,” said Cheif Leonard Namiotka, Scranton Police Department.

Chief Namiotka says, the meet and greet opportunities allow the officers to understand what is happening in the community.

“it’s the one on one with the officers where we can actually sit, talk, and discuss those issues that they are seeing in the neighborhood that the patrol officer might not see,” said Chief Namiotka.

The police department wants to be more inclusive. They have placed their motto in five different languages across 31 of their fleet vehicles.”

“Honor, integrity, courage. That’s what we are all about,” said Chief Namiotka.

The motto is in English, Hebrew, Hindi, Swahili, and Spanish.

“It’s just to show everybody we care. We care about everyone in the community because we all live here,” said Chief Namiotka

Bridging the gap in more ways than one.