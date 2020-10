HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Efforts are underway in the Hazleton area to get more people to vote in the Latino community.





Southern Luzerne County has a growing Latino population but community leaders say they have not turned out to vote.

They say the language barrier is one factor that kept the community away.

