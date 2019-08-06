Community Leaders Hope to Restore Nanticoke Site for Future Use

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) An initiative from Governor Wolf is looking to reclaim and clean up old properties Across the Commonwealth.

Eyewitness News Reporter Kevin Hayes reports from one of those projects in Nanticoke.

Citizens in the Nanticoke area and surrounding areas aren’t able to use property on Ridge Street. But, the governor’s office has a plan to change that.

Restore PA may be coming from Harrisburg, but it’s aimed at reclaiming and restoring properties for municipal use.

“This site behind us used to be a soccer field for our youth. With the contamination, they were no longer able to use it,” Said Nicole Colatosti-Mackiewicz, Mayor, Nanticoke

Now projects on properties like this and across the commonwealth aren’t going to necessarily to encumber the Pennsylvania taxpayer.

“This project alone is estimated to cost close to five-million-dollars to completely remediate this site and to make sure it’s safe and clear. — 80% of that 300 million dollar severance tax would be paid for– I want to highlight this point. It’s critical. It would be paid for by out-of-state energy consumers,” said Senator John Yudichak.

The state department of environmental protection is excited to get to work with new resources and give communities an opportunity to better serve themselves.

“When you look across the state, the variety of problems that you see–the issues you see us dealing with, there’s cleanup projects like this. Blight in some of our urban areas. There are stormwater issues, flood issues, water quality issues– Restore Pennsylvania is really one of the first programs that we’ve seen that starts to take on the scale of the problems that we encounter,” added Patrick Mcdonnell, Secretary, Department Of Environmental Protection.

Organizations involved with this cleanup are in the early stages. First you have to figure out what’s wrong with the property before you can clean it up and make it ready for everyone to use.