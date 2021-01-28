Community Intervention Center to help provide meals to Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Lackawanna County-based non-profit is stepping up to help the community. It’s called Community Intervention Center which provides to those in need a host of services including breakfast, lunch and dinner every day of the year.

It’s getting some extra help to do that this month.

North Scranton Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Scranton applied for a grant to line up participating restaurants and food service businesses to provide several restaurant quality meals to dozens of residents.

Mark Hiller will have more on the Community Intervention Center on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.