SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Community Intervention Center of Lackawanna County is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

It was founded in 1972 as a grassroots initiative undertaken by young professionals. At that time its name was “The Rap House” with a mission of offering crisis intervention, information referral, and situational advising to needy individuals every day free of cost.

Today they offer showers, food, laundry, mail services, storage, and computer use throughout the day.

They’re open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.