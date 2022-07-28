KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County community faces a tall task concerning some troubling trees. Tree removal crews are busy in Kingston taking down damaged trees.

Many of the trees have become diseased thanks to termites and other pests while others are weather damaged.

Some are considered a danger to be left standing so they’re being removed.

