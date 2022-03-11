Community impacted by Scranton St. Patrick Parde postponement

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The fate of the 60th Annual Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade, has been determined. Many say it’s just an unlucky situation.

Parade officials announced Friday afternoon it’s been postponed. The committee says the parade, mass and race will now take place on March 19.

The decision comes after meetings with the national weather service in light of Saturday’s inclement weather forecast.

Parade officials sighting public safety concerns as a driving factor to delay the tradition that draws around 100,000 people to downtown Scranton.

“We were already having some cancellations, some people who weren’t gonna be able to make it due to the weather, so hopefully having it on a nicer day is gonna allow us to have everybody in the parade and let us put on the nicest parade we can,” explained PJ Lahey, assistant parade director.

It’s the sixth time the parade has been postponed due to bad weather since it first stepped off in 1962.

