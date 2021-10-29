Community hopes for bright future with regarding Nacero facility

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Thousands of new jobs, clean energy and a bright future for our region. That’s how a new project is being described by local community leaders.

Eyewitness News was first to tell you about the project on Thursday.

It’s being called a game-changing project for our region. A texas-based company says it will build a $6 billion dollar natural gas facility near Nanticoke.





“It would be a great thing because that will bring more business that will be more business so my business will grow it’s a good thing,” said Marisol Humala from Picosita Tacos.

Marisol Humala owns Picosita Taco Shop in Nanticoke. The word that a large natural gas processing facility will be built about two miles away is good news.

“I think it could be good fit more business in the city so maybe get more people to come here more growth in the business like restaurants here so they are not suffering. Good thing after COVID, actually a great thing,” explained Humala.

Nacero incorporated will construct a facility that will turn natural gas into gasoline that can be used in vehicles it has- zero sulfur and reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

“To land the largest economic development project in the history of Luzerne County $6 billion dollars in private investment 4,000 new jobs coming to the community of Nanticoke, Newport Township and the South Valley,” stated Senator John Yudichak.

“We have a struggling community. Nothing to offer except Marty’s blue room in Newport Township. We have no industry no businesses for us. This is what we were hoping for,” explained John Zyla, Vice-chairmen of the Newport Township Commissioners.

The project will create thousands of construction jobs over a four-year period.

“This means a 4 to 5-year project economic boon in phase one with the facility. It allows Northeastern Pennsylvania building trades to continue to construct the most complex facilities in Northeastern Pennsylvania,” stated Wayne Faust, of the Nepa Building and Trade Council.

Nacero officials say 450 to 500 permanent jobs will be created at that facility. Which will take four years to build.

Construction should begin in about two years. The project still has to go under a multitude of reviews, including zoning and environmental reviews