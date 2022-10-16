DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After a lifetime of caring for others, a community gathers to return the favor to a local woman in need.

A fundraiser for Lisa Majorino Martino took place as she battles life-threatening lung cancer.

Her friends and family of the Scranton diagnostic technician hosted the benefit at Fireside Martini Grill in Dunmore.

Majorino Martino was diagnosed with Stage 3A Lung Cancer after a regular routine medical screening.

She had part of her lung removed and is now undergoing intense chemotherapy to be followed by a long immunotherapy treatment.

Money from the benefit will go directly to her to help pay medical bills and other expenses.

“I couldn’t even tell ya people are just they’re phenomenal. A lot of the people that here are like friends that I haven’t seen in years,” said Majorino Martino.

Majorino Martino’s GoFundMe page has reached roughly $5K.