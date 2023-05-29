LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The fire broke out just after noon in Limestone Township, destroying Country Acres Greenhouse.

Crews from all over the area came out to fight the blaze and the community itself stepped up to help in any way they could.

Black smoke filled the sky in Lycoming County on Memorial Day, leaving locals shocked and concerned when they saw where it was coming from.

“Closer we got, we thought it was our house. So we drove down here and the greenhouse was engulfed in flames,” said neighbor Daniel Simmons.

Country Acres Greenhouse fell victim to the flames and Captain William Miller of Nippenose Fire Department says when they arrived, the first and second greenhouses were on fire along with the shop garage.

Traci Maines’ daughter was one of the first to act when she saw the fire from her home down the road.

“She immediately called 911 and her, and her, helped to get all of the decorative items and whatever they could out of the way to help prevent the fire from spreading,” said Jersey Shore resident Traci Maines said.

Multiple crews from the area were dispatched to the scene, but they were not the only ones to lend a helping hand.

Although the greenhouse is a total loss, the community came together in every way they could to help, providing water, Gatorade, and even some heavy equipment.

Paulhamus Land Management brought along their excavator to help clean up the debris.

But despite the rubble, one of the biggest challenges of the day was the temperature.

“It was hot and we helped provide them with water and restroom facilities and did our best to keep them comfortable,” said Simmons.

Local non-profit, Lenny Stroud Junior Memorial Fund, donated 18 cases of Gatorade to keep the firefighters hydrated.

Members of the community were happy to help those who lost their source of livelihood in the fire.

“It’s humbling to be part of such an event like this, to see everybody from the community, both English and Amish, come together to help strangers in need,” said Maines.

“On a hot day, a holiday weekend, they came and gave their all and did the best they could,” Simmons explained.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the Nippenose Fire Department is not viewing it as suspicious at this time.

As for the two injured firefighters, Captain Miller says the injuries were non-life threatening.