LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturdays shooting at a movie theatre in Hazleton marks the second shooting in that area since December.

The shooting follows the December 2 shooting in the parking lot of the Walmart in Hazle Township.

Luzerne County residents expressed their fears of how increasingly dangerous the public spaces within the community are becoming.

Shots rang out Saturday night at Regal Cinema in Hazleton, but that is not the first time this community has been put in harm’s way.

“I just met up with a few people in there and we were just talking about that. We’re not even safe even shopping anymore,” said Becky Reyes of Reyes Multi-services in Hazleton.

On December 2, just over a month since the most recent shooting, shots were fired in the Walmart Parking Lot in Hazle Township.

People are now concerned about their safety.

“Seriously, something needs to be done because it’s just ridiculous. We’re not safe in our in our environments anymore. It’s just ridiculous anymore,” said Reyes.

Penn State Hazleton Baseball Player Edward Wess feared for his teammates when he heard the victim of the regal shooting was a young man.

“I was making sure everybody was back in the dorms and safe and I heard it was a kid around 19 so just to make sure that everybody was safe from the team and on campus and stuff like that,” said Wess.

Both shootings had something in common.

Pennsylvania State Police state that both Hazleton shootings were isolated incidents, meaning that the shooters were aware of their victims and targeted them specifically.

This does not make citizens of the area feel any safer.

“Because how many people have died for. They want to kill that person but the other person’s died because you know if it’s a bullet, the bullet will go anywhere. Our children are not safe here, we’re not safe,” Reyes said.

Some people in the area are being extra cautious.

“Once it gets dark out, I don’t really go out too much. Just stay on campus and make sure I’m around safe presence like the police and other people on campus,” said Wess.

The 19-year-old victim, Luiz Manuel Luna, from Saturday night’s shooting at the Regal died from his injuries earlier Sunday.

The Troop M Major Case Team continues to investigate this homicide. Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP Hazleton.